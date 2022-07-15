Bing Futch and Matt Thomas Perform for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Bing Futch performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday, accompanied by guitarist Matt Thomas!

Learn from Bing!

Mountain Dulcimer Workshop

July 16

All Saints Episcopal Church

1968 Woodside La, Virginia Beach

Beginner to Intermediate level instruction

Registration at 12 p.m.

Workshop from 1-3 p.m.

$15 cash at the door

Come See Bing and Matt perform!

July 16 7:30pm

The Cross Roads Center

6330 Newtown Rd Norfolk

Call 757-538-1959 or email tidewaterfriends@gmail.com for more information

Check out Bing’s new album “The Beauty and the Terror”

Visit Bingfutch.com or @bingfutch for more info.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

@TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic

