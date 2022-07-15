Bing Futch and Matt Thomas Perform for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Bing Futch performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday, accompanied by guitarist Matt Thomas!
Learn from Bing!
Mountain Dulcimer Workshop
July 16
All Saints Episcopal Church
1968 Woodside La, Virginia Beach
Beginner to Intermediate level instruction
Registration at 12 p.m.
Workshop from 1-3 p.m.
$15 cash at the door
Come See Bing and Matt perform!
July 16 7:30pm
The Cross Roads Center
6330 Newtown Rd Norfolk
Call 757-538-1959 or email tidewaterfriends@gmail.com for more information
Check out Bing’s new album “The Beauty and the Terror”
Visit Bingfutch.com or @bingfutch for more info.
Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music
@TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic