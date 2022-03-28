Bipolar Awareness on Coast Live

March 30th is World Bipolar Day. Approximately one in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness, and over three million experience bipolar I disorder. However, only 46.2% of U.S. adults with mental illness received treatment in 2020. Bipolar I disorder can be disruptive and hard to navigate, but it can also be managed with a proper diagnosis.

Dr. Andrew J. Cutler, a renowned psychiatrist and the Chief Medical Officer at Neuroscience Education Institute, and Karen Lidral, a musician living with bipolar I disorder, chat with Coast Live about changing the negative stigma surrounding bipolar disorder.

For more information, visit GettingHereToThere.com.

