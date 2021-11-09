Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Black Diamond Weekend on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:13:17-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The annual Black Diamond Weekend event that focuses on the growth of local Black Entrepreneurs through education, networking, and more. Tempestt Bledsoe from “The Cosby Show” and Darryl Bell from "A Different World" join us to talk more about the event and how it will support those in our area.

Black Diamond Weekend - IT'S A DIFFERENT WORLD! powered by Dominion Energy will take place November 12, 2021 - November 14, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Newport News City Center.

Visit www.BlackBrand.Biz to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks