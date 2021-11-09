Black Diamond Weekend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The annual Black Diamond Weekend event that focuses on the growth of local Black Entrepreneurs through education, networking, and more. Tempestt Bledsoe from “The Cosby Show” and Darryl Bell from "A Different World" join us to talk more about the event and how it will support those in our area.

Black Diamond Weekend - IT'S A DIFFERENT WORLD! powered by Dominion Energy will take place November 12, 2021 - November 14, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Newport News City Center.

Visit www.BlackBrand.Biz to learn more.