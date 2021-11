HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Every year, economists predict that holiday shopping will set new records. After a year and a half of challenges, this should be a shopping season like no other. From in-store shopping to mobile shopping, it is predicted that 2021 will be the biggest holiday shopping season in history. Gifting expert Lindsay Roberts joins us with some basic rules for choosing meaningful gifts and some strategies for getting the best deals!

For more information visit TipsOnTV.com.