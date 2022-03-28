Blaine Stewart's "Date Night Pasta" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 Anchor Blaine Stewart stops by to show the Coast Live crew how to make an easy and delicious pasta dish that's sure to impress!

SAUCE INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup basil leaves

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups milk

1 tsp tomato paste

1/3 cup parmesan cheese , grated

1/2 tsp salt

PASTA INGREDIENTS:

10 oz pasta

1 cup reserved pasta water

1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 small onion, diced

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3 cups baby spinach, cut into ribbons

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts , grilled and diced (Leftover rotisserie chicken works, too!)

INSTRUCTIONS:

• Purée sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth. You can make this ahead of time and refrigerate until you're ready to cook the pasta.

• Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook for an additional minute.

• Boil pasta (rigatoni, penne, linguine or fettuccine all work well) until al dente. Be sure to salt the water! Remember to save a cup of the pasta water after it's cooked. You'll need it in a minute.

• Add the drained pasta into the skillet with the onions and garlic, then add your puréed sauce, the spinach and half of your pasta water. Stir until blended. (Use the rest of the pasta water as needed to get the sauce to whatever thickness you want. You may not need to add any more at all. It's up to you!)

• Add your chicken breasts and combine into the sauce.

• Allow sauce to simmer for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally and making sure chicken is heated through and spinach gets properly wilted.

• Turn off heat and plate your pasta and sauce into bowls. Top with more grated cheese and serve.

