Bon Appetite to Halloween with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick joins Coast Live to demonstrates some spooktacular treats that will have you saying cheers to autumn!

CELEBRATE WITH OUR CANDIED APPLE COCKTAIL

+ Whether an addition to a spooky soiree, or a must-drink imbibe throughout autumn, our Candied Apple Cocktail fits the bill.

+ Rich flavors of apple are accented with a burst of cinnamon, reminiscent of a classic candied apple.

+ Use apple-flavored vodka in the recipe, or make your own by infusing a favorite vodka - we love the offering from Reverend Spirits in Norfolk.

+ If you’d like my recipe for making apple-flavored vodka by infusing a premium vodka with fresh apples, email PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “apple vodka” as the subject.

+ Here’s how to make the cocktail:

In a tall glass filled about half-way with ice, add 1-1/2 ounces of apple-flavored vodka and 1-1/2 ounces cinnamon-flavored whiskey, such as Fireball. Stir, then top with hard cider; there are many great offerings from Virginia cideries. Garnish the drink with a slice of apple.

Spirits come from Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com [drinkreverend.com]

When making the apple-infused vodka, we love using the variety of apples from Westside Produce and Provisions in Norfolk, www.WestsideProduceAndProvisions.com [westsideproduceandprovisions.com]

BON APPETIT TO HALLOWEEN

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH OUR GUAC-A-GHOUL-E DIP

+ We love guacamole; the avocado spread is a tasty treat for gatherings - ghastly and otherwise - that’s also easy and simple to make.

+ Our Guac-a-ghoul-e Dip takes on an evil twist when it’s made to look like a cobweb - complete with a sinister spider garnish.

The prepared guacamole is spread in a large, shallow bowl and smoothed out on top to create a flat surface. Sour cream is piped into concentric circles, and a toothpick spreads it out to create a cobweb appearance. Black olives make sinister spiders for the garnish.

+ Here’s how you make it:

In a medium bowl add four-five peeled and pitted avocados, the juice of one lime, a generous dash of salt, and a pinch of ground cayenne pepper and mash to the texture you like. Add 1/2 cup diced onion, 1/2 cup diced tomato, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, and 1 teaspoon minced garlic and stir to mix. Spoon into a large, shallow bowl and smooth out on top to create a flat surface. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.

To make the spider web, add 1/4 cup sour cream into a plastic ziptop bag, and push down into one of the corners. Using scissors, make a very small cut in the corner, and push the ingredients out onto the guacamole in concentric circles.

Use a toothpick from the inside circle and drag out to the side, repeating all the way around, to create a web appearance.

Prepare a spider from two large black olives. Cut one olive in half, and place in the center of the sour cream web atop the guacamole. Cut the other olive in half, and cut each half into fourths to create eight legs; space out around the spider.

Place the bowl atop a platter and add blue corn tortilla chips all the way around.

More at VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com