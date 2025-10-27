Boo-Jee Halloween Snacks on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Every haunting needs a little haute cuisine. Enter Chef Patrick’s BOO-jee Bar Mix—a posh, no-bake blend that proves snack time can be both spooky and sophisticated.

Crafted for cocktail hour and designed to mingle beautifully with our Sanguine Sipper, it’s equal parts sweet and savory, with notes of salt, smoke, and a whisper of dark chocolate.

This mix, in particular, is quick and easy because it requires no oven time.

You can easily make the recipe your own by adding or subtracting fun ingredients, with some additions that have an unusual twist.

Recipe:

In a large bowl, combine 3 cups Rice Chex,

2 cups Wheat Chex,

1-1/2 cups smoked almonds,

1 cup prepared popcorn,

1 cup dried cherries or cranberries,

3/4 cup yogurt or chocolate-covered raisins, 1/2 cup small, square cheese crackers,

1/2 cup white chocolate morsels,

1/2 teaspoon sea salt,

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes,

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary or thyme.

Toss gently with clean hands or a wide spatula to evenly distribute sweet and savory components. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add a pinch more salt or a bit more fruit for balance.

Scoop into coupe glasses or mini black cauldrons for Halloween flair. The mix keeps its crunch for up to a week in an airtight container. Makes 6-8 servings.

Chef Patrick Evans Hylton