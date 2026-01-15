Book Club Celebrates 37 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Ujima Literary Concepts ( IULC), is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its organization by sharing its distinguished history.

This Literary club for women enjoys reading and engaging in energetic dialogue about literary works, primarily by African American writers.

The group first met in February 1991 and holds bimonthly meetings to discuss a chosen literacy selection. Constantly, the IULC membership roster includes women who reside in the Hampton Roads, Richmond Metropolitan, and Northern Virginia areas of the state.