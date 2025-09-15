Bra Ha Ha 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—With a 38 C bra serving as their canvas, hundreds of participants in Bra-ha-ha are set to showcase their creations, all in support of cancer research and prevention—the October event auctions off one-of-a-kind bras that celebrate survivorship and artistry.

The Bra-ha-ha is one of several events, including the Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk, the Awards Show & Auction, a week-long bra art exhibit, and third-party philanthropy events.

The Bra-ha-ha is an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports breast healthcare and provides FREE mammograms to the area’s uninsured and underinsured population.