Bra-ha-ha on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Its time for the annual Bra-ha-ha at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Five lucky viewers will win. Each package includes a pair of tickets to the “Awards Show and Auction” on October 4th in Chesapeake, plus a bra entry fee so that they can enter The Bra-ha-ha with a bra creation of their own. For full rules and details visit brahaha.org

Plus, watch Coast Live every Monday in August for another chance to win. All month, we’re teaming up with Banister Automotive to support the 2024 Bra-ha-ha Campaign. Help us provide free mammograms and other breast health services to those in need here in Hampton Roads. #breastcancer #breasthealth