Breaking down different leashes and collars with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Opie to discuss the different types of harnesses, leashes and collars available for pet owners, and how to know what's best for your pet.

Chesapeake Humane's "Slumber Pawty" is 24-hour event that starts on Saturday, April 6th. Participants will stay in the shelter with a pet for 24 hours. There will be games and activities for participants to do with their pets. Reach out to development@chesapeakehumane.org or 757-324-5592 for more information.

To learn more, and to adopt your next pet, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

