HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Pop culture journalist and ODU professor Myles McNutt joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss the 96th annual Academy Awards, and how the ceremony might impact the film industry at large.

Follow Myles McNutt's work in his newsletter, "Episodic Medium," at EpisodicMedium.substack.com.

You can also follow Myles on X @memles.