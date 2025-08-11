Breast Cancer Bra HaHa on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—WTKR and Coast Live prepare to help raise funds for The Bra Ha Ha. We are shining a light on advocates and patients who fight against breast cancer. Breast cancer survivor, Melinda Gainer shared a bit about her journey and how, Breast Care Nurse Navigator, Meg Shrader guided her through the process of diagnosis to treatment.

Chesapeake Regional Breast Care
Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Jennings Outpatient Center
844 Battlefield Blvd. N, Chesapeake
Register at brahaha.org

