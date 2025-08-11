Breast Cancer Bra HaHa on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—WTKR and Coast Live prepare to help raise funds for The Bra Ha Ha. We are shining a light on advocates and patients who fight against breast cancer. Breast cancer survivor, Melinda Gainer shared a bit about her journey and how, Breast Care Nurse Navigator, Meg Shrader guided her through the process of diagnosis to treatment.

Chesapeake Regional Breast Care

Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Jennings Outpatient Center

844 Battlefield Blvd. N, Chesapeake

Register at brahaha.org