Brooke Johnson, first woman to skateboard across the US, reflects on inspirations and journey on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, August 15 2025, Brooke Johnson reached the end of a long journey, splashing in the waters of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront surrounded by onlookers and supporters.

For the last 118 days, she had skateboarded across the United States — the first woman to do so. Her motivation went far beyond thrill seeking.

As Brooke tells Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally in the interview above, she wanted to prove to herself, and the world, that anything was possible, and to honor the memory of one of the closest people in her life.

Brooke's journey raised over $50,000 for "Wings For Life" in support of spinal cord injury research. Her stepfather, one of her biggest inspirations and the one who pushed her to skate across the US, passed away from a spinal cord injury before she began her journey. Brooke says she had hoped she would make the trek pushing him in his wheelchair.

You can see the full account of Brooke's over-3,000-mile adventure on her Instagram, @brookedoeseverything.

Learn more about Wings For Life at www.wingsforlife.com.