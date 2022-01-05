"BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer" provides unprecedented access into the mind of Rader, who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in Kansas’ El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, whose correspondence with Rader has spanned a decade and is still on-going, shares the intimate details of Rader’s past and his gruesome murders while providing insight to arm criminologists and law enforcement on how to better identify and potentially deter extreme violent offenders in the future. She joins us now with some of the details.

“BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” premieres Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. on A&E.