HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Co-owners Chandler Nelson and Chris Klijanowicz from Bud's Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric join Coast Live to share some important tips for homeowners who want to ensure their house is ready for the impending hurricane season.

Make sure to take advantage of Bud's Lifetime Warranty on repair parts, and the Monthly Maintenance Program!

Paid for by Bud's Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.

www.budsusa.com