Busch Gardens Christmas Town: an inside look and special giveaway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cassady Watson from Busch Gardens Williamsburg joins Coast Live to share an inside look at everything in store for the 15th year of Busch Gardens Christmas Town, and a special giveaway for Coast Live viewers!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Coast Live want to send your family to Christmas Town! Enter now to win a family 4-pack of tickets at wtkr.com/contests. The winner of the contest will receive tickets that can be used for entry into Busch Gardens through March 9, 2025. This contest closes Friday, December 20.

Presented by Busch Gardens Williamsburg.