Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

C.P. Dean brings pool tables, table tennis and more to Chesapeake on Coast Live

Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 18:10:43-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sarah L. Ball, President of the C.P. Dean Company, joins Coast Live with Assistant Manager Louis Heindl to discuss the company's long history here in Virginia and its new location in Chesapeake.

C. P. Dean's new Chesapeake Showroom is having a Grand Opening event from February 16-18. There will be specials on pool tables, table tennis and foosball products, darts and more accessories. Stop by the new location at 1244 Executive Blvd., B-111 and visit cpdean.com for more information.

Paid for by C.P. Dean, serving valued clients since 1886.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Prostate Cancer Awareness & Prevention Campaign