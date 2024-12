HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Nearly 65 million Americans suffer from a recent episode of back pain, and 8 million adults have chronic back pain. A new Caerus Vest has a three-way plan to tackle the pain: It prevents back injury, helps those with existing injuries recover from injury, and finally strengthens muscles so that injuries don’t happen again. April Woodard spoke with Coach Goodhouse about the innovative vest.

