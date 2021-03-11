Menu

Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Callahan Walsh from "In Pursuit: The Missing" on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:38 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:38:06-05

​HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh and child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His streaming special, "In Pursuit: The Missing", highlights victim’s advocate Callahan's personal experience with tragedy while he actively investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country. He joins us with the details.

"In Pursuit: The Missing" streams on discovery+ beginning on Sunday, March 7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education