Callahan Walsh from "In Pursuit: The Missing" on Coast Live

​HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh and child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His streaming special, "In Pursuit: The Missing", highlights victim’s advocate Callahan's personal experience with tragedy while he actively investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country. He joins us with the details.

"In Pursuit: The Missing" streams on discovery+ beginning on Sunday, March 7.