Car insurance "True or False" quiz with Cooper Hurley on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Griffin O'Hanlon from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers joins Coast Live to quiz Chandler Nunnally on the complex issue of car insurance in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Cooper Hurley is giving $3,000 to one local singer who can single the company's jingle! To enter the contest, follow Cooper Hurley's Facebook page or visit cooperhurley.com/jinglecontest. Good luck!
Click here to hear April and Chandler give the jingle a try.
Paid for by Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers
757-333-3333
9 Locations Across Hampton Roads
CooperHurley.com