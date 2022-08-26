Cara-Lyn and Harley share their musical journey on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va.—Two sisters, Cara-Lyn and Harley Small, perform a cover of "Piece of my heart" by Janis Joplin and their original piece, "Just the beginning." The duo has played at restaurants, farmers markets, and charity events. Learn more about their artistry in this interview with Coast Live.

Upcoming events:

—Captain Chuck-a-mucks in Smithfield on September 8th from 6-9 p.m.

—Bridgeport Farmers Market in Suffolk on October 23rd from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

—Every Sunday at either Amicis or Barons Pub Portsmouth from 6-9 p.m.

To contact:

Facebook: Cara-Lyn and Harleys Music

caralyn.and.harley@gmail.com

757-535-2680