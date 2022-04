HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Care-A-Lot Pet Supply is celebrating it's 34th anniversary! Jordan Schechter, Events Coordinator for Care-A-Lot Pet Supply, stops by Coast Live to talk about how this locally-owned family business is celebrating this important occasion while supporting the community through the Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation.

Presented by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

Visit carealotpets.com for more information.