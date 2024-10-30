Watch Now
Career Switcher Program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—If you are considering a new career and you love helping young minds a program at Recent University may be for you. It’s the University’s Career Switcher program and its fast-tracking teachers into classrooms where they are desperately needed. April Woodard spoke with the Dean of Education, Dr. Kurt Kreassig and discovered a career switcher success story.

If the Regent University Career Switcher program sounds like a good fit for your future, visit regent.edu/careerswitcher and enroll today! Classes start on January 13th, 2025, so there’s no time to wait!

