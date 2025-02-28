Watch Now
Carol & Dale perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With musical roots in Virginia and Nashville, married duo Carol Warren and Dale Whitehead, known onstage as Carol & Dale, have a lot of stories to tell with their music. The duo joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "That's Enough" and "Sky Is Falling."

Catch Carol & Dale performing live!

  • Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse
    Friday February 28, 7 - 9 p.m.
    Wesley United Methodist Church
    2510 N. Armistead Ave.
    Hampton
  • Newport News Library Series for Creative Aging
    Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
  • Second Sundays in Williamsburg
    March 9, 11 a.m.
  • Willabys, White Stone
  • March 26, 6 p.m.

