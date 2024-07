HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Another edition of the legal quiz game "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman!

This time, is it...?

The Case of the Green Light Left Turn

The Case of the Red Light Runner

or

The Case of the Long Red Light

Paid for by Kalfus & Nachman

If you think you have a case, call the hurtline at 757-461-4900 or visit kalfusnachman.com.