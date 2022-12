HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Another edition of "Case by Case" with Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Restroom Slip-and-Fall, The Case of the Icy Sidewalk and The Case of the Snow-Covered Road. Featuring special guest, News 3 Meteorologist Kristy Steward!

Presented by Kalfus & Nachman

kalfusnachman.com