HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular in the new TBS series "Chad". Actress Saba Homayoon, who plays the role of Chad's mother, joins us with the details of the show and her career!

New Episodes of "Chad" air Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.