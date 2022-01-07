Catching up with Christian Jules Le Blanc on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Christian Jules Le Blanc joined the cast of "The Young and The Restless" in October 1991, departing in 1993. He returned to the series in April 1997. Le Blanc’s additional television credits include the role of Kirk McColl in “As the World Turns,” “In the Heat of the Night” with Carol O’Connor and Howard Rollins, “Perry Mason,” “Cheers” and “Gabriel’s Fire.” He joins us now to talk about his extensive acting career and his work as an artist!