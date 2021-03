HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Roy Wood, Jr. might be the busiest man in entertainment this Spring. "The Daily Show" correspondent has a new comedy special in the works, a docu-series spotlighting Black comedians, and he’s one of the featured comedians in Comedy Central’s Hall of Flame week-long roast reliving “best burns.” He joins us now to talk about these exciting projects and what's going on in his life.

For more information visit www.cc.com.