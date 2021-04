HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tony! Toni! Toné! was an American soul/R&B group from Oakland, California, popular during the late 1980s and early to mid-1990s. Then they just disappeared.

We talk with original group member Elijah Baker about "Loyalty No Royalty The Breakup of Tony! Toni! Ton’e! ", a new film just released on YouTube. And we learn about the latest incarnation of the band, called 3TOB.