HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lorraine Toussaint is a SAG Award-winning performer best known for her role in the Academy Award-nominated feature film “Selma,” and for playing “Vee” in the television series “Orange is the New Black,” which earned her a Critics Choice TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. She joins us to chat about her amazing career and her latest show, "The Equalizer".

Catch the first season finale of "The Equalizer", Sunday, May 23 at 8:00 p.m. right here on WTKR News 3.