HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a year-and-a-half hiatus, the members of "Cartel Crew" are back on Monday nights and committing to “family over everything” as they navigate life after cartel.

Michael Bianco & Marie Ramirez De Arellano join us to discuss their nuptials, the family dynamics and how they are tackling important issues of the day like social justice, mental health and gun reform.

Cartel Crew season 3 premieres Monday, June 7. at 9:00 p.m. on VH1.