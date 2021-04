HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Most of us know actress and author Miyam Bialik for her starring roles on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Call Me Kat", but what you may not know is that she is an avid cat lover! She joins us to talk about her amazing career, her love for her furry friends and a break through cat food shown to reduce the major allergen in cat hair and dander.

Visit www.purina.com for more information.