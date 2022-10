HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's been a while since we last saw Quincy Carr on Coast Comedy Live! The Quality Comedy comedian joins Chandler Nunnally on Coast Live to share updates about his newest comedy special from "Dry Bar Comedy," and more of what he's been up to lately.

Upcoming event:

Cozzy's Comedy Club in Newport News on Oct 21 & 22 (8 p.m.)

For more information on how you can support, visit QuincyCarr.com