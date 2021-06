HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local producer and director Tony Brown has worked with legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Teddy Riley. He joins us now to talk about his new book entitled "Don't Leave: 8 Years of working with Teddy Riley Blackstreet and Future Recording Studio" which is currently ranked #120 in the R&B best-sellers list.

The book is available for purchase at www.amazon.com.