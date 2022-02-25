Watch
Catching up with singer-songwriter Tom Douglas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Love, Tom" is a letter of hope to a desperate world from legendary, award-winning country singer-songwriter Tom Douglas. While it’s a film about songwriting and the creative process – it really, it’s a film for anxiety addicts, underdogs, underachievers, true believers, never-say-die-ers, keep on try-ers, the brokenhearted, can’t-get-started, optimistic pessimists. Tom joins u alongside Director Michael Lennox to talk about the creative process and what to expect from the film overall.

"Love, Tom" premieres Thursday, February 24 exclusively on Paramount+.

