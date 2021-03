HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run", SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, aka SpongeBob and Patrick, join us with a sneak peek of the film and talk about their careers.

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" and "Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years" will premiere March 4 on Paramount+.