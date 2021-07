HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Patrick Star Show" is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Bill Fagerbakke, who voices Patrick Star, and Cree Summer, who voices Bunny Star, join us with all the details!

The series debut of "The Patrick Star Show" premieres on Friday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon.