HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Lina Esco is an actress, filmmaker and activist seen on the CBS drama S.W.A.T. For an upcoming episode she will be behind the camera as Lina takes over directing duties. She talks with us about the show and her work.

S.W.A.T. are Sundays at 10pm on CBS / News 3. Learn more at cbs.com/shows/swat.