HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia's Largest Caribbean Festival & Carnival Parade returns this weekend! Dr. Michelle Brathwaite and Cherrelle Brown join Coast Live with a couple of costumed dancers (Candace Alexander and Ronda Phillips) to preview the exciting food, music and culture that visitors can see at CaribFest this year.

Virginia Carnival “CaribFest” 2023

September 9, 2023

Noon - 10 p.m.

Town Point Park, Norfolk

Learn more at VirginiaCaribFest.com