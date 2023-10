Celebrate el Día de los Muertos in Hampton on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diana Blanchard Gross, Visual Arts Center Manager for Hampton Arts, joins Coast Live with popotillo artist Cesar Carbajal to discuss an upcoming celebration for el Día de los Muertos, and share a live art demonstration.

Celebrate el Día de los Muertos at the Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center!



Saturday, October 28

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4205 Victoria Blvd. in Hampton

Free to Attend

Fun Craft Activities

Food Trucks

charlestaylorvisualarts.org

Paid for by by Hampton Arts

