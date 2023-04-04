Celebrate Filipino-American Heritage at Harbor Park on Coast Live

NORFOLK, VA — Angelo Reyes, Chairman and Founder of the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce, joins Coast Live ahead of Filipino-American Heritage Day at Harbor Park to share how the Norfolk Tides are recognizing Filipino culture, and shares a live demonstration of "Tinikling"—a traditional Filipino dance—performed by dancers from SCAPA, the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia’s School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Filipino-American Heritage Day returns to Harbor Park on Saturday, April 8 from 6 - 9 p.m.

Learn more at downtownnorfolk.org!