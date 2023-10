HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — James Bryan from J&A Racing joins Coast Live (in costume) to share a preview of the 2023 Wicked 10K and 5K, the popular race that brings festive Halloween fun to the beach.

Old Point National Bank Wicked 10K & 5K presented by Bon Secours

October 27 & 28, 2023

Monster Mile: October 27 at 6 p.m.

10K & 5K: October 28 at 8 a.m.

wicked10k.com

Paid for by J&A Racing

jandaracing.com