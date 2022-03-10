Celebrate "Pi Day" with a $3.14 Pizza on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Americans eat three billion pizzas a year according to recent surveys. That number could go up due to an upcoming promotion from Blaze Pizza, one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in the country. In this mouth-watering segment, Chef Brad Kent, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer of Blaze Pizza will share how you can qualify for a $3.14 pizza with unlimited toppings by downloading an app, and he’ll dish on top pizza trends such as favorite toppings and more.

Get your $3.14 pizza at BlazePizza.com!

Presented by Blaze Pizza.

