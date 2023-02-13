Watch Now
Celebrate the history of African American women with "Black Girl Magic" on Coast Live

Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 13, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sharon Davidson-Cook joins Coast Live to discuss "Black Girl Magic," an original show celebrating the history and accomplishments of African American women told through story and song.

"Black Girl Magic"
Creator/Director: Sharon Davidson-Cook
Produced by the Hurrah Players, Inc.
The Hugh R. Copeland Center
112 W Wilson Avenue in Norfolk
Friday, February 17 - 7 p.m.
February 18/19 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Call The Hurrah Players box office at 757-627-5437 or visit the website at hurrahplayers.com for tickets!

