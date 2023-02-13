Celebrate the history of African American women with "Black Girl Magic" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sharon Davidson-Cook joins Coast Live to discuss "Black Girl Magic," an original show celebrating the history and accomplishments of African American women told through story and song.

"Black Girl Magic"

Creator/Director: Sharon Davidson-Cook

Produced by the Hurrah Players, Inc.

The Hugh R. Copeland Center

112 W Wilson Avenue in Norfolk

Friday, February 17 - 7 p.m.

February 18/19 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Call The Hurrah Players box office at 757-627-5437 or visit the website at hurrahplayers.com for tickets!