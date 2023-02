Celebrating African American Art and Culture on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS Va - Valerie Davis, a performing and teaching artist, brings us the story of Martha Ann Fields, one of Virginia's unsung heroes.

She is part of a program celebrating African American art and culture across the region with Arts for Learning Virginia (www.Arts4LearningVA.org).

Shows coming up:

Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 12 pm at Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library in Norfolk - "Triumphs & Tribulations" with Valerie Davis as Norfolk activist Evelyn T. Butts

Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 am at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News - "Come Freedom, Come" with Valerie Davis as Martha Ann Fields.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 am at Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts in Suffolk - "Coretta: A Legacy of Love" with Valerie Davis as Coretta Scott King

For a schedule:

https://www.facebook.com/arts4learningVA/events