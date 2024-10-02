Celebrating art, performance, creativity and culture with The Proteus Festival at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Music Series Producer Liz Brydge and Jason Kypros from Plan B Comedy join Coast Live ahead of the 2024 Proteus Festival to share a preview of the don't-miss event of the year at Virginia Beach Town Center.

Proteus Festival

October 3-12



thez.org/proteusfestival



2 full weekends of creativity!



Showcases of music, comedy, theater, kid’s entertainment, open mics, and interactive art projects take over our block of Town Center this October in the don’t-miss event of the season! Come see what The Z is all about — there’s no arts fest like Proteus!

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater

