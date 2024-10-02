Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Celebrating art, performance, creativity and culture with The Proteus Festival at The Z on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Music Series Producer Liz Brydge and Jason Kypros from Plan B Comedy join Coast Live ahead of the 2024 Proteus Festival to share a preview of the don't-miss event of the year at Virginia Beach Town Center.

Proteus Festival
October 3-12

thez.org/proteusfestival

2 full weekends of creativity!

Showcases of music, comedy, theater, kid’s entertainment, open mics, and interactive art projects take over our block of Town Center this October in the don’t-miss event of the season! Come see what The Z is all about — there’s no arts fest like Proteus!

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater
thez.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚