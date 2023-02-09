Celebrating Black creatives in our community with the "Couture & Coiffures" Expo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chiara Sinclair visits Coast Live to share a special fashion show preview of the "Couture & Coiffures" Fashion, Hair & Music Expo, an event coming to Chesapeake that celebrates the work of Black creatives in our community.
"Couture & Coiffures"
Presented by Assertive Multimedia
Fashion, Hair & Music Expo
Celebrating Black Creatives
Sunday, February 19 from 4-9 p.m.
Chesapeake Conference Center
700 Conference Center Drive Chesapeake, VA 23320
Visit chiaraedolce.com/fashion-show for tickets and more information!