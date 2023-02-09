Watch Now
Celebrating Black creatives in our community with the "Couture & Coiffures" Expo on Coast Live

Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:53:52-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chiara Sinclair visits Coast Live to share a special fashion show preview of the "Couture & Coiffures" Fashion, Hair & Music Expo, an event coming to Chesapeake that celebrates the work of Black creatives in our community.

"Couture & Coiffures"
Presented by Assertive Multimedia
Fashion, Hair & Music Expo
Celebrating Black Creatives
Sunday, February 19 from 4-9 p.m.
Chesapeake Conference Center
700 Conference Center Drive Chesapeake, VA 23320

Visit chiaraedolce.com/fashion-show for tickets and more information!

