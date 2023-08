HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lakesha Brown-Renfro joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming event, "The Lady Day Classic," which celebrates powerful women and entreprenuers in Hampton Roads, and shows how you can easily turn a simple outfit into a fabulous look that celebrates 50 years of hip-hop culture.

Learn more about The Lady Day Classic at noirhampton.com.

